July 11 Berg Earth Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 30,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from July 15 to July 21

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dP9qim

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)