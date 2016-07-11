July 11 UMN Pharma Inc :

* Says 200,000 of 19th warrants were exercised into 200,000 shares of its common shares from July 1 to July 11, comprised of 100,000 shares at exercise price 1,375 yen and 100,000 shares at 1,364 yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TNAk72

