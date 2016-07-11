July 11 United Electronics Co., Ltd. :

* Says 2016 H1 net income outlook revised to 24.1-42.2 million yuan, to decrease by 30-60 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 51.2-75.3 million yuan

* Says projects operation expense is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5CPD0urX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)