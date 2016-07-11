July 11 Actcall Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 1st series unsecured corporation bonds with early redemption clause worth 150 million yen with coupon rate of 0.41 percent and a term of 10 years

* Says maturity date on July 21, 2026

* Says proceeds to be used for working capital for real estate solution business

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3317

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)