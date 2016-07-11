UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 11 Actcall Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 1st series unsecured corporation bonds with early redemption clause worth 150 million yen with coupon rate of 0.41 percent and a term of 10 years
* Says maturity date on July 21, 2026
* Says proceeds to be used for working capital for real estate solution business
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3317
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources