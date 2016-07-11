July 11 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook of 813.4-863.2 million yuan, to decrease by 48-51 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 1.66 billion yuan

* Comments that decreased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x24K0nYL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)