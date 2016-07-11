July 11 Adjuvant Cosme Japan Co Ltd :

* Says its former second major shareholder lowers stake in the co to 0 percent from 14.43 percent

* Says Cilag GmbH International raises stake in the co to 17.44 percent from 0 percent and becomes the second major shareholder

* Changes occurred on July 11

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3318

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)