July 11 Hainan Shennong Gene Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.002 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 14

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 15 and the dividend will be paid on July 15

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xZ2v4mVY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)