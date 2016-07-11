July 11 Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.011 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 15

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 18

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5yKvdkqU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)