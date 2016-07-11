July 11 Ryosan Co Ltd :

* Says it will repurchase up to 3 million shares of its common stock, representing a 9.5 percent stake from July 12, 2016 to March 31, 2017

* Says share repurchase price is at up to 10.5 billion yen in total

