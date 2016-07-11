July 11 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 15.47 percent~22.88 percent, or to be 52 million~57 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 67,430,231.49 yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k9hN0S

