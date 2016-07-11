July 11 Hunan Sundy Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 1.95 percent~13.48 percent, or to be 15 million ~ 17 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 17.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m72B2Z

