July 11 Guangzhou Friendship Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 86.41 percent~130.28 percent, or to be 206.6 million~255.22 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 110.83 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4kCuKw

