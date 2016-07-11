UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 11 Grand Ocean Retail Group :
* Says it repurchased 6,643,000 shares of the company during May 12 to July 7
* Says total purchase amount of T$162,295,558
* Repurchased 12,081,000 shares of its common shares as of July 7, representing a 6 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4RU4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources