July 11 AVIC Aviation Engine Corp PLC :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 76 percent to 81 percent, or to be 70 million yuan to 90 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 375.9 million yuan

* Comments that decreased income from stock returns and products as well as cost increase are the main reasons for the forecast

