Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 11 Beijing SuperMap Software Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 24.3 million shares at 14.68 yuan per share and pay 111.1 million yuan in cash in exchange for 100 percent stake in a Nanjing-based information industry company
* Says transaction price is 468 million yuan
* Says it raised 468.0 million yuan via private placement for cash payment of the transaction, projects and supplement of working capital
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/X49vn3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)