July 11 LuxNet :

* Says it repurchased 860,000 shares of the company during May 12 to July 11

* Says total purchase amount of T$42,204,104

* Repurchased 860,000 shares of its common shares as of July 11, representing a 1.1 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4SaN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)