UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 11 Kwong Fong Industries :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.3 per share (T$343,226,236 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 27
* Last date before book closure July 28 with book closure period from July 29 to Aug. 2
* Record date Aug. 2
* Payment date Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4S4b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources