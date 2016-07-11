July 11 WT Microelectronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.9 per share (T$1,298,149,342 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$223,818,860 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 4

* Last date before book closure Aug. 7 with book closure period from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12

* Record date Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4S56

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)