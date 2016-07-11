July 11 Posiflex Technology Inc :

* Says it will pay cash div of T$524,149,922 and stock div of T$16,908,060 in total

* Ex-dividend date Aug. 8

* Last date before book closure Aug. 9 with book closure period from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14

* Record date Aug. 14

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3330

