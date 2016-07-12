July 12 Eslite Spectrum :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$7.58 per share (T$342,108,140 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$22,566,500 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 26

* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1

* Record date Aug. 1

* Payment date Sep. 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4TVy

