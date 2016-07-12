July 12 Merry Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.2 per share (T$592,087,434 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 5

* Last date before book closure Aug. 8 with book closure period from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13

* Record date Aug. 13

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4TW3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)