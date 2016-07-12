July 12 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing&Media Corp Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 15

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 18

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G3dBf1zy

