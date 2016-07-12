July 12 Sichuan Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 20~50 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(137 million yuan)

* Says equity investment and entrust financial returns as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NPsQR9

