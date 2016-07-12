July 12 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 500 percent to 530 percent, or to be 290 million yuan to 304 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 48.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FKSEXH7P

