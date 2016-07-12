July 12 Dhc Software Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 15 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 18

Source text in Chinese:dwz.cn/3L2dO5

