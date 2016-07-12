BRIEF-Bahrain Middle East Bank reports FY profit of $5.1 mln
* Board decides not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2jUc7A2) Further company coverage:
July 12 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd :
* Says it affirmed the coupon rate of 1.5 billion yuan 3-year bonds at 3.38 percent
HONG KONG, Feb 1 Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as traders returned from a long holiday and caught up to losses in overseas markets amid growing worries over the policies of new U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Rise of US protectionism, slowing property market key risks