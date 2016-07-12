July 12 Xingye Leather Technology Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will decrease by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 7.1 million yuan to 14.2 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 50 pct to 100 pct, or to be 0 yuan to -7.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 14.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5vdZbtf8

