UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 12 Xingye Leather Technology Co., Ltd.:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will decrease by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 7.1 million yuan to 14.2 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 50 pct to 100 pct, or to be 0 yuan to -7.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 14.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5vdZbtf8
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources