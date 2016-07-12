July 12 Henan Huaying Agricultural Development Co.,Ltd:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 185.4 percent to 232.9 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 70 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 21 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 15 million yuan to 25 million yuan

