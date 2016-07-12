July 12 Hongda High-Tech Holding Co.,Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will decrease by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 35.6 million yuan to 71.1 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 65 pct to 85 pct, or to be 17.8 million yuan to 41.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 118.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gyvq1INs

(Beijing Headline News)