(Corrects penalty amount in headline and second bullet to 14.3 bln yen, from 143 bln)

July 12 Panasonic Corp :

* Says European Court of Justice dismissed the appeal filed by the co to against decision from Europe ordinary court regarding cathode-ray tube business

* Says penalties imposed on Panasonic has been confirmed of 128,866,000 euros (about 14.3 bln yen)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OHhq2K

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)