UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects penalty amount in headline and second bullet to 14.3 bln yen, from 143 bln)
July 12 Panasonic Corp :
* Says European Court of Justice dismissed the appeal filed by the co to against decision from Europe ordinary court regarding cathode-ray tube business
* Says penalties imposed on Panasonic has been confirmed of 128,866,000 euros (about 14.3 bln yen)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OHhq2K
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources