July 12 GRG Banking Equipment Co Ltd :

* Says its 100-percent-owned Shenzhen-based electronic technology unit will sell its 51 percent stake in Yunnan-based outsourcing service firm to a Yunnan-based technology company

* Says transaction price is 3.8 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/AY13VA

