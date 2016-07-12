July 12 Julong :

* Says its technology wholly owned subsidiary will use 51 million yuan to set up a JV with two companies

* Says the JV will be engaged in research, development, production and sale of mobile phone, computer, wearable device and robot

* Says the subsidiary will hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4UTg

