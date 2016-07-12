Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 12 NEC Corp :
* Says it received cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission due to violation of antimonopoly law in the transaction with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
* Says it was required to stop the misconducts
* Says surcharge was forgiven
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tKjRDA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)