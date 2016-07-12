July 12 Zhejiang Huatong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned unit, a Zhejiang-based medicine chain company, will set up a JV in Shaoxing City with four individuals

* Says the JV will be engaged in Chinese medical service, with a registered capital of 3 million yuan

* Says the unit will hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/dZanEs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)