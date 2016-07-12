July 12 Beihai Gofar Marine Biological Industry Co., Ltd. :

* Says one branch of its unit receives goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Guangxi Food and Drug Administration

* Says certificate issued to Chinese herbal pieces manufactured by the branch and the valid period is until June 12, 2021

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XIt1Zr

