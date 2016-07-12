July 12 Maxtek Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share (T$70,281,331 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 29

* Last date before book closure Aug. 1 with book closure period from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6

* Record date Aug. 6

* Payment date Aug. 17

