July 12 Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling shareholder that a Shandong-based group co to sell 9,726,923 shares of the co to a Beijing-based investement co

* Says controlling shareholder's stake in the co to decrease to 32.86 pct from 43.81 pct and the Beijing-based co's stake in the co to increase to 10.95 pct from 0 pct

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jmvviS

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)