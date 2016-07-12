July 12 Quanta Storage :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$334,030,692 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 27

* Last date before book closure July 28 with book closure period from July 29 to Aug. 2

* Record date Aug. 2

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4Vjm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)