Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 12 Microlife :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$439,987,900 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 27
* Last date before book closure July 28 with book closure period from July 29 to Aug. 2
* Record date Aug. 2
* Payment date Aug. 24
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4Vj4
(Beijing Headline News)
