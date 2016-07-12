July 12 Zhejiang DiAn Diagnostics Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 40 percent~60 percent, or to be 124.5 million~142.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 88.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ib6jgW

