BRIEF-United Community Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.18
Qtrly net interest income $3.4 million versus $3.36 million
July 12 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says Q2 contract sales up 94.0 percent y/y at 37.8 billion yuan ($5.66 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29ucE4a
($1 = 6.6840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SEOUL, Feb 1 South Korea's annual house price growth slowed for a 13th consecutive month in January, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Wednesday, marking the smallest rise since March 2014.
PRICING OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $20.00 PER SHARE