July 12 Shanghai Yimin Commerce Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.055 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 18

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 19 and the dividend will be paid on July 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z3cnL2

Further company coverage:[600824.SS (Beijing Headline News)