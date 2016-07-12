BRIEF-Biofrontera: European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
July 12 Shanghai Fudan Forward Science and Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute three new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 18
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19


Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.