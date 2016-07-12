July 12 Shanghai Fudan Forward Science and Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute three new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 18

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HdZIy1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)