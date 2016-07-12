July 12 Lao Feng Xiang Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.96 yuan per share(before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on July 15 and cash dividend of $0.144633 per share (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on July 20

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 18 and the dividend will be paid on July 18 and July 27 for both shares respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MTPh8t

