July 12 Taidoc Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$35,522,030 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 9

* Last date before book closure Aug. 10 with book closure period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15

* Record date Aug. 15

* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 2

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4Vu9

