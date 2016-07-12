Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 12 Huaren Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder HUAREN CENTURY GROUP to transfer 110.18 millon shares (16.76 percent stake) in the co to a Guangdong-based investment firm
* Says the controlling shareholder to transfer 63.75 millon shares (9.7 percent stake) in the co to an investment and management firm
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7pmxif
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: