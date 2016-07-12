July 12 Huaren Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling shareholder HUAREN CENTURY GROUP to transfer 110.18 millon shares (16.76 percent stake) in the co to a Guangdong-based investment firm

* Says the controlling shareholder to transfer 63.75 millon shares (9.7 percent stake) in the co to an investment and management firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7pmxif

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)