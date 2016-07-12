July 12 Vivotek :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.5 per share (T$344,504,347 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.35 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 2

* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8

* Record date Aug. 8

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4Vvw

