UPDATE 1-Siemens raises full-year earnings forecasts
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
July 12 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche public corporate bonds worth 1 billion yuan with coupon rate of 3.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pNTLxF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
* Panasonic to partner with Taiwanese chip foundry United Microelectronics Corp to develop and mass-produce an advanced power-saving memory
QUEBEC CITY, Jan 31 The French-Canadian student accused of killing six people during evening prayers in a Quebec City mosque had rented an apartment nearby, neighbors said on Tuesday, a sign he may have been targeting the house of worship.