July 12 Onyx Healthcare Inc :

* Says it will pay cash div of T$86,070,600 and stock div of T$ 14,345,100 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 27

* Last date before book closure July 28 with book closure period from July 29 to Aug. 2

* Record date Aug. 2 and payment date Sep. 21

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kQajFC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)