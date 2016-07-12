BRIEF-Injazzat Real Estate Development FY profit rises
* Fy net profit 3.2 million dinars versus 3.1 million dinars year ago
July 12 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says shareholders China Resources, Jushenghua and Shenzhen Metro claim media reports that Vanke will become state-controlled company are inaccurate
* Says Shenzhen Metro does not plan to buy company shares owned by Baoneng at a premium
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29vdVr5; bit.ly/29FHHwJ; bit.ly/29FHFVk; bit.ly/29yeWOC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces strategic acquisitions of Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp. and Thistle Printing Limited and increase to its credit facilities
* Announced pricing of secondary offering of 25,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $32 per share